Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 69,212 Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioSig Technologies were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in BioSig Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSGM opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.73. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $9.77.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11).

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

