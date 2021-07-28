Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,690 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in California BanCorp were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of California BanCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of California BanCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California BanCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of California BanCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CALB opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $146.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.20. California BanCorp has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $19.88.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter. California BanCorp had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

California BanCorp Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

