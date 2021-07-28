Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Short Interest Down 99.6% in July

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the June 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Geodrill stock remained flat at $$1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,835. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.11. Geodrill has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDLLF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Geodrill from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Geodrill from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

