George J. Christ Sells 35,465 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 35,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,411,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,350.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.97. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $72.15.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
