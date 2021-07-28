George J. Christ Sells 35,465 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 35,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,411,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,350.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.97. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $72.15.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.