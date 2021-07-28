George Weston (WN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

George Weston (TSE:WN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.78 per share for the quarter.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.40 billion.

Get George Weston alerts:

WN opened at C$127.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$119.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.30 billion and a PE ratio of 71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$91.95 and a twelve month high of C$127.82.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total transaction of C$963,561.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,251,068.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.