German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.43%.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 41,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,027. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.78. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $393,142.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 653 shares of company stock worth $24,269. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

