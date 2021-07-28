Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$51.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GIL. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.80.

GIL stock opened at C$42.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$22.00 and a one year high of C$47.69. The stock has a market cap of C$8.45 billion and a PE ratio of -244.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.57.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$746.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$639.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total transaction of C$1,858,982.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,949,440.99.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

