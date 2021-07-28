Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.41. Gladstone Capital shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 80,460 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $381.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.44.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 110.80% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2,525.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

