Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 763,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 255,714 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 528,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 116,782 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 73,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 63,584 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

