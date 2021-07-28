Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 134.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after buying an additional 781,642 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,502,913,000 after buying an additional 73,832 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after buying an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,956,000 after buying an additional 228,566 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.67.

NYSE:MMM opened at $200.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.