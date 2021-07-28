Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $770,000 in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TransMedics Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,205,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,415,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TransMedics Group by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 85,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 2,836.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $180,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,411 shares of company stock worth $1,071,677 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.22. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $796.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. On average, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

