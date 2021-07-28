Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $2,221,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $258.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.27. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $121.82 and a 52 week high of $262.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

