Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Holdings Raised by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 269.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.73. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.