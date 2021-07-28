Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 1,750 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,235.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

