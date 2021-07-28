Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,856 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after acquiring an additional 568,613 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,588,000 after acquiring an additional 32,682 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.43.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $540.18 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $553.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.77, for a total value of $2,503,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,133.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.