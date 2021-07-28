Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 821.1% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 179,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 160,022 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,203 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

MWA opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $15.11.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

