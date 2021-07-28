Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Five9 were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 819.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after buying an additional 960,440 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after buying an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,156,000 after buying an additional 564,303 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $86,336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after buying an additional 449,754 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lowered Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.06.

Shares of FIVN opened at $195.65 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.98 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.56 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.95.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

