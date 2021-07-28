Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New $272,000 Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $548,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,939,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 455,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,706,000 after acquiring an additional 245,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,906 shares of company stock worth $39,330,847. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HCA opened at $247.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $254.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.78.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on HCA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.05.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

