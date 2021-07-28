Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.89. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 75,123 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

