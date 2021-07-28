Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GSAT. B. Riley initiated coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Globalstar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 402,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 476,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 106,161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 1,382.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 406,627 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 66,324 shares during the period. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

