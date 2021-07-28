Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 30,569 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL stock opened at $93.41 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.39 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $1,271,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,894.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $18,516,590 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.