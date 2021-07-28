Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 1,075.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GLRI opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Glori Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Glori Energy Company Profile

Glori Energy Inc, an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests.

