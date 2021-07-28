Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AAON by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in AAON by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AAON by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AAON by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

AAON stock opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.52. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. AAON’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

