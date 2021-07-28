Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,980 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of The Children’s Place worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 33,442 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth $1,651,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth $662,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth $18,462,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLCE. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

PLCE opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.07. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $103.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Children’s Place news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

