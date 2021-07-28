Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,691 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $4,707,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $2,823,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $1,820,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOS. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

