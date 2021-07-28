Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $5.92 Million in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of DPCM Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in DPCM Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in DPCM Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DPCM Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DPCM Capital by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 42,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get DPCM Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XPOA opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA).

Receive News & Ratings for DPCM Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPCM Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.