Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 69,789 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE ETH opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $617.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

