Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 10,947 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,947 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGRX opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The company has a market cap of $624.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

