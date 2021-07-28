Goose Finance Price Reaches $0.64 on Top Exchanges (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $42,397.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001630 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00049047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.06 or 0.00758338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

