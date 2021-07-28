Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Appian by 46.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Appian by 80.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Appian by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Appian by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581 in the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $114.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.13. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

