Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $273,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,941 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 298.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 778,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,537,000 after buying an additional 583,444 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 21.0% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 172,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 29,934 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,361,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,286,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,892,000. Finally, B&I Capital AG increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the first quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 170,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.23.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis stock opened at $129.19 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $129.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

