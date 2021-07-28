Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $757,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $4,269,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $2,073,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 101.5% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 21,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.29.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

