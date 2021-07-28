Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 2.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

FND opened at $118.82 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $121.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.