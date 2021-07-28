Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 10,924 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,924 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

