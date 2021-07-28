Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 16,844 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 91.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,844 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $165.39 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $183.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.52. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total value of $1,394,344.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,189. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

