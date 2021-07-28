Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPK traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 209,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,349. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

