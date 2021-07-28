Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Trading Down 10.5%

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) shares dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 2,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 5,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF)

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

