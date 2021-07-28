Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,766 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Arconic were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 7.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 8.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

ARNC stock opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arconic news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $371,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $788,073. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

