Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.05 Million Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 887.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,222 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of WSFS Financial worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $165,596.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,446.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,554,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,586.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,649,343. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

