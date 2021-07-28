Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.06 Million Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Boise Cascade worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCC. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $370,942.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

