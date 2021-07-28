Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.19 Million Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 645,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 116,056 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,182,000. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $289,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $488,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

