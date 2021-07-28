Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,909 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 110.7% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 42,165 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $778,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 425,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,151,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.44. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In other news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

