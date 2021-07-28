Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

