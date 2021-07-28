Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 976.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,984 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,041 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.22% of Groupon worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $1,539,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,871 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 24.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,100 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 103,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 139.1% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 56,609 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 32,936 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Groupon in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

