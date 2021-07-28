GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,777 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of GrowGeneration worth $13,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in GrowGeneration by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in GrowGeneration by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 158.80 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. GrowGeneration’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.22.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $5,843,300 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

