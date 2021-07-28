Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $122.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sector underperform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.20.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $112.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $118.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

