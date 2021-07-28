Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0222 per share by the bank on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by 18.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 52.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

AVAL opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $7.03.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 209.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

