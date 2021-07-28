GSI Technology (GSIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. GSI Technology has set its Q1 2022 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 77.55%.

NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.78. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

