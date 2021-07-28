Guggenheim Begins Coverage on McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

Research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s previous close.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.14.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD opened at $246.35 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $191.64 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.