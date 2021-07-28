Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Update

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the June 30th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,190,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Halberd stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,680,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,303,761. Halberd has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02.

About Halberd

Halberd Corporation researches and develops antibodies and devices for the prevention, detection, and treatment of Covid-19 through laboratory, hospital, and clinical trials. It offers patented extracorporeal treatment that is applicable to various blood-borne and neurologic diseases, including Covid-19, other viruses, PTSD, cancer, etc.

